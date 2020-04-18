Dublin City Council to reallocate space to allow pedestrians and cyclists to social distance

WORKS WILL BE carried out in areas across Dublin city next week in order to give greater space to pedestrians and cyclists to enable social distancing.

Narrow footpaths and long queues outside some supermarkets have made sticking to the guidelines introduced to combat the spread of Covid-19 difficult to adhere to in parts of the city.

In response, Dublin City Council Chief Executive Owen Keegan has announced that extra space will be provided to people travelling by bike and on foot in Ranelagh, Rathmines, Stoneybatter, Dorset Street and Capel Street. A counter flow cycle lane will also be installed on Nassau Street.

The space will be created through the removal of loading bays and parking spaces. ‘Orca’ lane separators and bollards will also be installed to segregate the spaces from vehicles.

The issue had cross party support in the council and several councillors welcomed the development.

Green Party councillor Lawrence Hemmings said: “A contra-flow cycle lane is going to be installed on Nassau Street. This approach to the city centre was in desperate need of better cycling permeability. I can’t understand why it has taken a crisis to implement, but it will be very welcome once operational!”

The move was also welcomed by the Dublin Cycling Campaign, which noted that many of the people who are cycling in the city are essential workers getting to and from their place of work.

“Motor traffic is greatly reduced at the moment, while demand for space on footpaths and cycle lanes has increased dramatically, so it makes sense to reallocate some road space for use by people who are walking and cycling,” the campaign’s chairperson, Kevin Baker, said.