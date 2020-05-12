This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Councillors green-light €26.4 million land sale for Dublin film studio

Lens Media is expected to invest €125 million in the development.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 12 May 2020, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 7,681 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097034
Image: Shutterstock/gnepphoto
Image: Shutterstock/gnepphoto

SOUTH DUBLIN COUNTY councillors have voted to sell a 48-acre site in Dublin 22 to film company Lens Media Ltd for €26.4 million.

The company will seek planning permission to build a film and television studio on the site with 12 sound studios, 100,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of workshop space.

Lens Media is a joint venture between former executive chairman of Windmill Lane Studios James Morris and film producers Alan Moloney and Gary Levinsohn.

Moloney had an executive producer credit on the Academy Award-nominated Saoirse Ronan-vehicle Brooklyn, while Levisohn received an Oscar nomination for his work as a producer on Saving Private Ryan.

The initial investment in the development by Lens Media is expected to be €125 million.

A spokesperson for Lens Media said, “The Grange Castle Media Park will be a world-class facility. Its size and specification will help to propel Ireland into a major world-class player in the screen creative industries, creating thousands of long term and sustainable jobs for Dublin, and all over the country, as we re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Lens had previously been involved in plans to develop a film studio at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend, Dublin 4.

Details of that project came to light in 2016 when U2 frontman Bono lobbied then-environment minister Alan Kelly to promote the idea of a world-class film studio in Dublin”, according to the Lobbying Register.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie