Major spike in Halloween fire brigade call outs in Dublin

Halloween is always a busy night for fire brigade crews across the country.

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received nearly 400 calls on Halloween last night, a 70% increase on last year.

Over the course of Halloween night, Dublin Fire Brigade received calls reporting 398 fire-related incidents, with 202 requests for an ambulance – making it the busiest night of 2020.

Last year, there were 229 fire-related incidents and 298 ambulance calls.

The fire brigade believes that Covid-19 and the Level 5 restrictions are to blame for the spike in incidents.

Phibsborough firefighters at a bonfire tonight in the North city centre..... And a large amount of fireworks #SafeHalloween #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/rFNa1VzNzT — Dublin Fire BOOgade👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2020

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said that “most fires required no intervention” and said that there was “limited anti-social behaviour towards our firefighter and paramedics”.

No staff were injured last night.

“We’d like to thank those who took a responsible and socially distant approach to this year’s celebrations and took heed of our safety advice over the past few weeks,” the spokesperson said.