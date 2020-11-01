#Open journalism No news is bad news

Major spike in Halloween fire brigade call outs in Dublin

Nearly 400 calls were made to Dublin Fire Brigade last night.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 13,328 Views 11 Comments
Halloween is always a busy night for fire brigade crews across the country.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Halloween is always a busy night for fire brigade crews across the country.
Halloween is always a busy night for fire brigade crews across the country.
Image: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received nearly 400 calls on Halloween last night, a 70% increase on last year. 

Over the course of Halloween night, Dublin Fire Brigade received calls reporting 398 fire-related incidents, with 202 requests for an ambulance – making it the busiest night of 2020. 

Last year, there were 229 fire-related incidents and 298 ambulance calls. 

The fire brigade believes that Covid-19 and the Level 5 restrictions are to blame for the spike in incidents. 

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said that “most fires required no intervention” and said that there was “limited anti-social behaviour towards our firefighter and paramedics”. 

No staff were injured last night. 

“We’d like to thank those who took a responsible and socially distant approach to this year’s celebrations and took heed of our safety advice over the past few weeks,” the spokesperson said. 

