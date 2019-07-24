This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temporary dam to be built after Grand Canal partially drains following collapsed sewer

There has been no impact on local homes and businesses.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 9:17 PM
50 minutes ago 6,719 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4739181

canal 057_90576306 The Grand Canal in Dublin where a temporary dam is being installed Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A TEMPORARY DAM is to be constructed in a section of the Grand Canal in Dublin after it was drained as a result of a partially collapsed sewer. 

The drainage was caused by a partial collapse in a trunk sewer in Inchicore.

No sewerage was released into the surrounding environment and the sewer is still operational, according to Irish Water. 

There has been no impact on local homes and businesses. 

The section of the canal that was impacted was drained while repairs take place. 

canal 980_90576315 Irish Water are constructing a temporary dam around the damaged section of the canal bank under the guidance of Waterways Ireland Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

canal 950_90576322 A section of canal was drained while repairs take place Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Irish Water said it is working with Waterways Ireland to repair the canal bank and restore flows on the canal as soon as possible. 

“Once this has been completed, Irish Water will continue to work with Waterways Ireland to deliver an appropriate long term solution,” Irish Water said. 

Irish Water is now constructing a temporary dam around the damaged section of the canal bank under the guidance of Waterways Ireland. 

“This will enable the re-establishment of some flows in the canal, and allow the repairs to the damaged section pipe to progress,” Irish Water said. 

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been made aware of the incident.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie