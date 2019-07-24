Temporary dam to be built after Grand Canal partially drains following collapsed sewer

The Grand Canal in Dublin where a temporary dam is being installed Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A TEMPORARY DAM is to be constructed in a section of the Grand Canal in Dublin after it was drained as a result of a partially collapsed sewer.

The drainage was caused by a partial collapse in a trunk sewer in Inchicore.

No sewerage was released into the surrounding environment and the sewer is still operational, according to Irish Water.

There has been no impact on local homes and businesses.

The section of the canal that was impacted was drained while repairs take place.

Irish Water are constructing a temporary dam around the damaged section of the canal bank under the guidance of Waterways Ireland Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

Irish Water said it is working with Waterways Ireland to repair the canal bank and restore flows on the canal as soon as possible.

“Once this has been completed, Irish Water will continue to work with Waterways Ireland to deliver an appropriate long term solution,” Irish Water said.

Irish Water is now constructing a temporary dam around the damaged section of the canal bank under the guidance of Waterways Ireland.

“This will enable the re-establishment of some flows in the canal, and allow the repairs to the damaged section pipe to progress,” Irish Water said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been made aware of the incident.