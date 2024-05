AN ELDERLY WOMAN in her 80s suffered a fractured hip when she was attacked by a group of men on Henry Street, Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which happened on 11 May – it is understood that the woman, who is believed to be 85 years old, is still in hospital and in need surgery.

Sources have said that the incident occured when a group of people ran through a shopping centre in the area.

A source said that the injured woman was a sole carer for her elderly husband.

“Gardaí received report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 3:55pm on the 11th of May 2024 on Henry Street, Dublin 1.

“One woman aged in her 80s was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during this incident.

“Investigations are ongoing at this time,” a source said.