Two Irish novels among six books shortlisted for international Dublin Literary Award

TWO IRISH AUTHORS have made it to the 2024 Dublin Literary Award shortlist.

In total, six novels have been shortlisted for the award after 70 titles were longlisted in January.

Included on the list this year are Irish authors Sebastian Barry and Emma Donoghue. The full list is:

Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry

Solenoid by Mircea Cărtărescu, translated by Sean Cotter

Haven by Emma Donoghue

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery

The Sleeping Car Porter by Suzette Mayr

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright

The titles on this year’s shortlist were nominated by public libraries in Romania, Germany, Jamaica, Canada and Australia.

The award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English, worth €100,000 to the winning author. If the nominated entry is a translated work, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

The winner of the Dublin Literary Award will be announced on 23 May.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste will announce the winner as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

“This award is notable for highlighting authors from around the world while simultaneously celebrating excellence in contemporary literature,” de Róiste said.

“The 2024 winner will be chosen from this fascinating shortlist, which includes one novel in translation, and explores themes of race, discrimination, trauma, solitude and communism,” he said.

In order to be eligible for the award this year, novels must have been published in English between July 2022 and June 2023.

Last year, the award was given to Katja Oskamp of Germany for Marzahn, Mon Amour, which was translated by Jo Heinrich.

The award was last won by an Irish entry in 2020, with Anna Burns’ Milkman.