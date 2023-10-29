Advertisement

Several roads closed and public transport impacted as thousands take place in Dublin Marathon
The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.40am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.
54 minutes ago

Screenshot 2023-10-25 144216 Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

(Click here to view a larger image)

THE ANNUAL Dublin Marathon takes place today, with thousands of people due to take part. 

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.40am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday or yesterday.

Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today. However, Merrion Square North will remain closed until 4pm on Monday while Merrion Square South will remain closed until 8pm today and a handful of other streets remain closed until 7.30pm. A full breakdown of times can be read here

ezgif.com-webp-to-jpg Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

(Click here to view a larger image)

Participants will run along the following route:

  • Fitzwilliam Street Upper
  • Fitzwilliam Place
  • Leeson Street Lower
  • St Stephen’s Green South
  • Cuffe Street
  • Kevin Street Lower
  • Kevin Street Upper
  • Patrick Street
  • Nicholas Street
  • High Street 
  • Bridge Street
  • Ushers Quay
  • Blackhall Place
  • Stoneybatter
  • Manor Street
  • Aughrim Street
  • North Circular Road
  • North Road
  • Spa Road
  • Lord’s Walk
  • Chesterfield Avenue
  • Castleknock Road
  • College Road
  • Tower Road
  • Knockmaroon Road
  • Upper Glen Road
  • Chapelizod Road
  • Chapelizod Bridge
  • St Laurence Road
  • Sarsfield Road
  • Inchicore Road
  • South Circular Road
  • Dolphins Barn
  • Crumlin Road
  • Drimnagh Road
  • Walkinstown Road
  • Cromwellsfort Road
  • Kimmage Road West
  • Fortfield Road
  • Tempelogue Road
  • Terenure Road East
  • Orwell Road
  • Orwell Park
  • Dartry Road
  • Milltown Road
  • Clonskeagh Road
  • Roebuck Road
  • Fosters Avenue
  • Stillorgan Road
  • UCD Flyover
  • Stillorgan Road
  • Nutley Lane
  • Merrion Road
  • Northumberland Road 
  • Mount Street Lower 
  • Merrion Square North

Public transport

Diversions are in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes.

There will be a temporary partial closure on the Luas Red Line with no services operating between Heuston and Connolly / The Point between approximately 8.45am to 10.45am. 

Irish Rail engineering works are taking place this weekend. As a result, there will be no northside Dart services available to commuters. 

Making a difference

