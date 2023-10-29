Several roads closed and public transport impacted as thousands take place in Dublin Marathon

Irish Life Dublin Marathon Irish Life Dublin Marathon

THE ANNUAL Dublin Marathon takes place today, with thousands of people due to take part.

A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.

The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.40am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.

Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday or yesterday.

Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today. However, Merrion Square North will remain closed until 4pm on Monday while Merrion Square South will remain closed until 8pm today and a handful of other streets remain closed until 7.30pm. A full breakdown of times can be read here.

Participants will run along the following route:

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Fitzwilliam Place

Leeson Street Lower

St Stephen’s Green South

Cuffe Street

Kevin Street Lower

Kevin Street Upper

Patrick Street

Nicholas Street

High Street

Bridge Street

Ushers Quay

Blackhall Place

Stoneybatter

Manor Street

Aughrim Street

North Circular Road

North Road

Spa Road

Lord’s Walk

Chesterfield Avenue

Castleknock Road

College Road

Tower Road

Knockmaroon Road

Upper Glen Road

Chapelizod Road

Chapelizod Bridge

St Laurence Road

Sarsfield Road

Inchicore Road

South Circular Road

Dolphins Barn

Crumlin Road

Drimnagh Road

Walkinstown Road

Cromwellsfort Road

Kimmage Road West

Fortfield Road

Tempelogue Road

Terenure Road East

Orwell Road

Orwell Park

Dartry Road

Milltown Road

Clonskeagh Road

Roebuck Road

Fosters Avenue

Stillorgan Road

UCD Flyover

Stillorgan Road

Nutley Lane

Merrion Road

Northumberland Road

Mount Street Lower

Merrion Square North

Public transport

Diversions are in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes.

There will be a temporary partial closure on the Luas Red Line with no services operating between Heuston and Connolly / The Point between approximately 8.45am to 10.45am.

Irish Rail engineering works are taking place this weekend. As a result, there will be no northside Dart services available to commuters.