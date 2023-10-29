Several roads closed and public transport impacted as thousands take place in Dublin Marathon

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
(Click here to view a larger image)
THE ANNUAL Dublin Marathon takes place today, with thousands of people due to take part.
A number of streets will be closed as a result of the event, and some public transport services will also be affected.
The marathon will start at Fitzwilliam Street Upper at 8.40am and finish at Merrion Square North up to 5pm.
Most of the road closures only kick in to today but certain parts of Merrion Square have been affected since Friday or yesterday.
Most of the closures will be lifted by 5pm today. However, Merrion Square North will remain closed until 4pm on Monday while Merrion Square South will remain closed until 8pm today and a handful of other streets remain closed until 7.30pm. A full breakdown of times can be read here.
(Click here to view a larger image)
Participants will run along the following route:
Diversions are in place on a number of Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann routes.
There will be a temporary partial closure on the Luas Red Line with no services operating between Heuston and Connolly / The Point between approximately 8.45am to 10.45am.
Irish Rail engineering works are taking place this weekend. As a result, there will be no northside Dart services available to commuters.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site