How have last week's riots in Dublin affected you? We want to hear your stories

THE SIGHT OF buses and garda cars burning in the centre of Dublin last Thursday night is one that many Dubliners are not likely to forget.

Riot gardaí on O’Connell Street and shops being smashed and looted were among the disturbing scenes that most people never expected to see in their capital city.

In the aftermath of the violence on the streets of the capital last week, we would like to hear your reaction to what unfolded.

Were you in the city centre last week and affected by the riots?

Did the significant transport disruption and street closures that followed affect you?

The riots were preceded by extreme anti-immigration rhetoric, including exhortations to violence, being shared across several social media platforms.

Have you moved to Ireland from another country, and do you feel differently about your adopted home in the aftermath of what unfolded last Thursday?

On Friday, as the clean-up operation got underway, clinics were cancelled at Temple Street Children’s Hospital and schools in the city centre closed early because of fears of further unrest.

Did you plan to travel into the city in recent days for work, education, shopping or socialising but change your plans as a result of what happened? Do you feel less safe?

Or have you continued to go about your life in the city in as normal a way as possible?

With Christmas just four weeks away, this is traditionally the busiest trading period for Dublin’s shops, pubs and restaurants.

Will you shop and socialise in the city as normal, or have you changed your plans?

