Friday 24 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Nicky Ryan/The Journal The wreckage of the burnt-out Luas on O’Connell Street in Dublin city this morning
A number of transport disruptions in aftermath of riots in Dublin

Luas and Dublin Bus are running on restricted routes in certain areas.
2.3k
0
21 minutes ago
  • Follow the aftermath of the Dublin riots live here.

THERE ARE A large number of disruptions to Luas services in Dublin city this morning as both of its lines are currently running restricted routes, after riots in Dublin last night.

All other public transports options are operating as normal this morning. Luas-ticket holders will be able to use their ticket on Dublin bus services.

The services the Luas is running are not operating on a normal timetable, as clean up begins in the city.

Red line services are currently operating between Tallaght / Saggart to Smithfield only. No Red line services will pass through the city or have its terminus at Connolly or The Point.

Green line services are operating Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green. There is no service operating between St. Stephen’s Green and Broombridge.

Last night, a Luas and Dublin Bus were burnt on O’Connell Street during riots following the stabbing of five people, including three children, on Parnell Square earlier in the day.

All Luas and Dublin Bus services were cancelled following the widely condemned riots in the city centre. Dublin Bus services are now operating as normal.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, this morning Dublin Bus said buses cannot serve Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street – as Gardaí in the area are still trying to preserve the crime scene.

Diversions via Gardiner Street and Church Street are in place for routes which would normally travel through those areas, Dublin Bus said.

All Iarnróid Éireann, or Irish Rail, services are operating as normal this morning. Commuter and DART services were the only public transport option that was unaffected last night, expect for long delays.

Both services will also serve Tara Street Station, where services did not stop last night following the night of destruction and violence in Dublin. Services are also operating on their usual timetables.

North Quays at Ormond Quay and O’Connell Street both remain closed this morning as a major clean up takes place in the city centre following last nights rioting.

Firefighters from Tara Street and Phibsborough fire stations have continued to damp down smouldering vehicles in the city centre this morning. Crews are making the scene safe as a recovery and clean up operation is underway, the service said on X.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
