Live: Aftermath of night of destruction and violence in Dublin

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE is waking up to the aftermath of violent scenes this morning following a night of rioting that saw clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted and buses, Luas carriages set on fire.

The unrest came after five people, including three young children, were hospitalised after a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

The scenes of violence have been widely condemned, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris describing those carrying out the rioting as a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction”.

At around 11.30pm last night, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said the city centre was “calm and returning to normal”, adding that there had been “no serious injuries reported” to the public or to gardaí.

This morning, public transport is still disrupted, while Gardaí remain at the scene of yesterday’s attack on Parnell Street East.

34 arrested last night Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardaí made 34 arrests during the riots last night, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning. He said 13 shops have been “significant damaged” or subject to looting, while 11 garda vehicles were destroyed in the rioting. Three buses and one Luas were also destroyed, he said. The Garda Commissioner described last night’s scenes as “huge destruction by a riotous mob”. Rotunda Hospital The Rotunda Hospital has said that outpatient services and scheduled procedures will go ahead today. It is advising patients with appointments to attend the hospital as scheduled. It comes after the hospital last night asked patients not to travel to the hospital unless it was necessary due to the unrest in the city centre. If you have an appointment today - please come in and attend as scheduled. Outpatient services and scheduled procedures will go ahead today. pic.twitter.com/keFDlX2njG — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) November 24, 2023 'I didn't recognise Dublin yesterday' Journalist and author Aoife Barry, who witnessed much of the violence and disorder in Dublin city centre last night, has said she “didn’t recognise the Dublin I witnessed yesterday”. Writing for The Journal, she said: “There are many dark things to grapple with today. People will have heard the shouts yesterday about ‘getting them out’ and ‘closing borders’ and Ireland being ‘full’. Some will ask themselves: am I not welcome in Ireland anymore? How at risk am I now? How bad could things get if there’s a ‘next time’? You can read the full article here. Dublin Fire Brigade Dublin Fire Brigade has said that firefighters from Tara Street and Phibsborough are making the scene safe of last night’s violence in the city centre safe this morning. Firefighters from Tara Street and Phibsborough fire stations have continued to damp down smouldering vehicles in the city centre this morning.



Crews are making the scene safe as a recovery and clean up operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/asixMRLkF7 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 24, 2023 'Pure instinct' Last night, our reporter Eimer McAuley spoke to Caio Benicio, the Deliveroo driver who intervened to stop the attacker on Parnell Square East yesterday. The 43-year-old Brazilian man said he saw the attack unfolding, dismounted his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it. “I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds. He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in,” he told Eimer last night. You can read the full article here. EIMER MCAULEY / THE JOURNAL Caoi Benicio. EIMER MCAULEY / THE JOURNAL / THE JOURNAL Garda presence There is a garda presence on the streets of Dublin city centre this morning, particularly in the area where the violence scenes occurred. Gardaí are stationed at shops that were damaged in the rioting and managing traffic. O’Connell Street and Parnell Street remain closed. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be providing an update to the media later this morning. Damage Our reporter Nicky Ryan remains in the city centre, where Gardaí are stationed at the shops that were looted and smashed last night. Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal An Post An Post is advising customers that the GPO on O’Connell Street will reopen for all business at 12pm today to allow time for the clean-up operation in the city centre and the resumption of public transport for customers and staff. The GPO, O’Connell Street and the GPO Museum will reopen for all business at 12 Noon today (Friday) to allow time for the clean-up operation in the city centre and the resumption of public transport for customers and staff. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/tL19Kt7aqs — An Post (@Postvox) November 24, 2023 Road closures Dublin City Council has said that the North Quays at Ormond Quay and O’Connell Street remain closed as a major clean up operation begins in the city centre. North Quays at Ormond Quay and O Connell St remain closed as major clean up takes place in the city centre following last nights rioting. — Traffic Management Centre (@DCCTraffic) November 24, 2023 Our reporter Nicky Ryan, reporting from Dublin city centre, shares footage of the wreckage of the Luas that was set on fire during the riots yesterday being cleared from O’Connell Street. Aftermath Our reporter Nicky Ryan is on the ground in Dublin city centre this morning. Barricades are still up across some streets, but can be accessed. pic.twitter.com/BQILgkIZwi — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) November 24, 2023 Restricted Luas services In a statement this morning, the Luas has said that Red Line services are running between Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield only. There is no service operating between Smithfield and Connolly/The Pont. Green Line services are running between Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green only. There is no service operating between St. Stephen’s Green and Broombridge. Customers are advised that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration on the disruption. ⚠️Red Line services are operating between Tallaght / Saggart to Smithfield only. There is no service operating between Smithfield and Connolly / The Pont.



Green Line services are operating between Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green only. There is no service operating between… — Luas (@Luas) November 24, 2023 Dublin Bus Dublin Bus is advising customers this morning that all services are operating. Buses cannot serve Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street, with diversions via Gardiner Street and Church Street. #DBSvcUpdate All Dublin Bus services are operating this morning. Buses cannot serve Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street, with diversions via Gardiner Street and Church Street. https://t.co/uU3YQFPLt4 — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) November 24, 2023 Good morning. We will be taking you through all of today’s developments following the unprecedented violence in Dublin city centre last night. You can take a look back at the events unfolded here.

