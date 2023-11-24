Advertisement

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Surrounding streets last night after riots turned into looting in Dublin City Center.
Live: Aftermath of night of destruction and violence in Dublin

The violent scenes has been widely condemned, while “no serious injuries” have been reported to Gardaí.
Updated 19 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 19 minutes ago

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE is waking up to the aftermath of violent scenes this morning following a night of rioting that saw clashes with gardaí, shops smashed and looted and buses, Luas carriages set on fire.

The unrest came after five people, including three young children, were hospitalised after a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

The scenes of violence have been widely condemned, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris describing those carrying out the rioting as a “complete lunatic, hooligan faction”

At around 11.30pm last night, Garda Chief Superintendent Patrick McMenamin said the city centre was “calm and returning to normal”, adding that there had been “no serious injuries reported” to the public or to gardaí. 

This morning, public transport is still disrupted, while Gardaí remain at the scene of yesterday’s attack on Parnell Street East.

2 minutes ago 8:11AM
34 arrested last night

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said gardaí made 34 arrests during the riots last night, 32 of which will be appearing before the courts this morning.

He said 13 shops have been “significant damaged” or subject to looting, while 11 garda vehicles were destroyed in the rioting. 

Three buses and one Luas were also destroyed, he said. 

The Garda Commissioner described last night’s scenes as “huge destruction by a riotous mob”.

14 minutes ago 7:59AM
Rotunda Hospital

The Rotunda Hospital has said that outpatient services and scheduled procedures will go ahead today. 

It is advising patients with appointments to attend the hospital as scheduled. 

It comes after the hospital last night asked patients not to travel to the hospital unless it was necessary due to the unrest in the city centre. 

26 minutes ago 7:47AM
'I didn't recognise Dublin yesterday'

Journalist and author Aoife Barry, who witnessed much of the violence and disorder in Dublin city centre last night, has said she “didn’t recognise the Dublin I witnessed yesterday”. 

Writing for The Journal, she said: “There are many dark things to grapple with today. People will have heard the shouts yesterday about ‘getting them out’ and ‘closing borders’ and Ireland being ‘full’.

Some will ask themselves: am I not welcome in Ireland anymore? How at risk am I now? How bad could things get if there’s a ‘next time’?

  • You can read the full article here.
31 minutes ago 7:42AM
Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade has said that firefighters from Tara Street and Phibsborough are making the scene safe of last night’s violence in the city centre safe this morning. 

40 minutes ago 7:33AM
'Pure instinct'

Last night, our reporter Eimer McAuley spoke to Caio Benicio, the Deliveroo driver who intervened to stop the attacker on Parnell Square East yesterday. 

The 43-year-old Brazilian man said he saw the attack unfolding, dismounted his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it.

“I didn’t even make a decision, it was pure instinct, and it was all over in seconds. He fell to the ground, I didn’t see where knife went, and other people stepped in,” he told Eimer last night.

  • You can read the full article here.

river (61) EIMER MCAULEY / THE JOURNAL Caoi Benicio. EIMER MCAULEY / THE JOURNAL / THE JOURNAL

48 minutes ago 7:26AM
Garda presence

There is a garda presence on the streets of Dublin city centre this morning, particularly in the area where the violence scenes occurred. 

Gardaí are stationed at shops that were damaged in the rioting and managing traffic. O’Connell Street and Parnell Street remain closed. 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will be providing an update to the media later this morning. 

52 minutes ago 7:21AM
Damage

Our reporter Nicky Ryan remains in the city centre, where Gardaí are stationed at the shops that were looted and smashed last night.

IMG_9228 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

IMG_9251 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

IMG_9226 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

IMG_9215 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

IMG_9258 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

IMG_9253 Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal

56 minutes ago 7:17AM
An Post

An Post is advising customers that the GPO on O’Connell Street will reopen for all business at 12pm today to allow time for the clean-up operation in the city centre and the resumption of public transport for customers and staff.

1 hour ago 7:12AM
Road closures

Dublin City Council has said that the North Quays at Ormond Quay and O’Connell Street remain closed as a major clean up operation begins in the city centre.

1 hour ago 7:10AM

Our reporter Nicky Ryan, reporting from Dublin city centre, shares footage of the wreckage of the Luas that was set on fire during the riots yesterday being cleared from O’Connell Street. 

1 hour ago 7:08AM
Aftermath

Our reporter Nicky Ryan is on the ground in Dublin city centre this morning. 

1 hour ago 7:06AM
Restricted Luas services

In a statement this morning, the Luas has said that Red Line services are running between Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield only. There is no service operating between Smithfield and Connolly/The Pont.

Green Line services are running between Brides Glen to St. Stephen’s Green only. There is no service operating between St. Stephen’s Green and Broombridge.

Customers are advised that Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration on the disruption.

1 hour ago 7:02AM
Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus is advising customers this morning that all services are operating. 

Buses cannot serve Parnell Street, Parnell Square, and O’Connell Street, with diversions via Gardiner Street and Church Street.

1 hour ago 6:56AM

Good morning.

We will be taking you through all of today’s developments following the unprecedented violence in Dublin city centre last night. 

You can take a look back at the events unfolded here

Aoife Barry: I didn’t recognise the Dublin I witnessed yesterday - it was terrifying
'It was pure instinct': Brazilian Deliveroo driver tells of moment he stopped Parnell Street attacker

