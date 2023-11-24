Garda Commissioner's position 'untenable', says TD amid calls for Dáil to return a day early

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER and Justice Minister’s positions are untenable, according to Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon.

The comments comes as the Labour Party has called for the Dáil to be recalled and to sit on Monday following yesterday’s riots in Dublin city centre.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House this afternoon, Gannon was asked if be believed Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee should resign.

“Last night’s catastrophic policing failure must be a watershed moment in how the State responds to future security threats. I have lost all confidence in Drew Harris’ ability to do that,” he said.

McEntee must now explain why, given the violent mayhem in Dublin last night, she should remain in her role.

“She must come into the Dáil at the earliest opportunity and do that,” said Gannon.

Position untenable

“I believe currently their position is untenable,” he said, stating that he had no confidence in the Garda Commissioner following last night’s unprecedented level of violence.

“The scenes of near anarchy in our capital city last night have no place in any civilised democracy.

“Last night’s shocking events are the result of an absence of leadership – from both Garda management and Justice Minister Helen McEntee; a lack of planning or preparedness; inadequate resources; and insufficient training. There must be accountability for these failures.

“From 2pm yesterday, far-right agitators were posting in social media channels – on Telegram and elsewhere – that large protests were planned near O’Connell Street. Some Government offices were evacuated as early as 4pm yesterday, so it is clear there was an awareness of a heightened threat level,” he added.

Gannon said it is “beggars belief” that the main thoroughfare of the capital city was essentially surrendered to “far-right thugs and marauding gangs for hours last night”.

“This lack of preparedness endangered rank-and-file gardaí, who were at times completely outnumbered, surrounded and viciously attacked by these thugs. The central core of the city was effectively lawless and prominent businesses were looted while buses, Luas carriages and garda vehicles were set ablaze,” he added.

The Dublin Central said that there have been warnings about the rise of the far-right violence and anti-social behaviour in the inner city for at least 18 months.

“Throughout that time, the Garda Commissioner has adopted a policy of appeasement of the far-right, which has not worked and is now utterly discredited. This level of wanton thuggery and criminality needs a far stronger policing response – not the kid glove approach adopted on this Commissioner’s watch,” said Gannon.

Advertisement

He hit out at McEntee’s €10 million in funding for garda overtime which was pledged after recent criticisms about the lack of safety in the city centre, calling it a “sticking plaster solution that will not fix the systemic issues we are facing”.

Expressions of confidence

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed confidence in both the Garda Commissioner and the justice minister.

Varadkar said a review as to what happened yesterday and the events leading up to it will take place, adding that over the next couple of days and weeks “we need to be 100% behind the gardaí. There should be no criticism of the gardaí, only total support for the gardaí and commissioner.

Dáil recall

The Labour Party has today written to the Business Committee supporting calls for the Dáil to be recalled on Monday.

Labour justice spokesperson Aodhan O Riordain said:

“We are deeply concerned about yesterday’s events, the attacking of innocent children and workers, and the breakdown of law and order on our streets.

“A special sitting of the Oireachtas is appropriate to gain an understanding of what happened, what went wrong and how we can learn from this as a nation.”

Varadkar: ‘Today I call on us all to remember who we really are. Because we're better than this. And it's time we came together and reminded others who claim to speak for us, what our country really stands for.’ pic.twitter.com/5aQzSqHk8X — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 24, 2023

When asked if he would support such a call, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would be happy to give the suggestion consideration if people felt it would make a difference.

He told reporters at Dublin Castle today that the damage caused to businesses and public infrastructure is likely to cost “tens of millions of Euro”, adding that the details of what supports will be made available to businesses.

Varadkar also confirmed meeting of “key ministers” will be held at Government Buildings this afternoon, though it is not a formal Cabinet meeting, as other non-ministers and security figures will also be in attendance.

Our community has been traumatised twice: by the barbaric knife attack on young children and their teacher, and then by marauding racist mobs who ran riot on our streets. Our community does not feel safe - Has not felt safe for some time now. This must change. #DublinRiots — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 24, 2023

A number of politicians have been giving their reaction to the riots in Dublin last night, while also remembering those that were injured in yesterday’s stabbing at a school.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald tweeted this afternoon:

“Our community has been traumatised twice: by the barbaric knife attack on young children and their teacher, and then by marauding racist mobs who ran riot on our streets. Our community does not feel safe – Has not felt safe for some time now. This must change.”