Schools close early and clinics cancelled at Temple Street amid fears of unrest in city centre

SOME SCHOOLS IN Dublin city centre have closed early today in response to fears of further unrest.

Clinics have also been cancelled at Temple Street children’s hospital this afternoon, but the hospital remains open for emergencies.

Two primary schools in the Dublin 1 area confirmed to The Journal that they had been advised by gardaí at Store Street Garda Station to close early and had taken the decision to do so.

The schools are located in the same neighbourhood as Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, the school outside which three children were injured yesterday in a stabbing incident.

A five-year-old girl who was seriously injured is in a critical condition in hospital. A woman in her 30s also remains in a serious condition in hospital. A six-year-old girl is receiving treatment for less serious injuries, while a five-year-old boy who was injured was discharged from hospital last night.

A man in his 50s, who is alleged to have carried out the attacks, also remains in a serious condition in a hospital.

The decision to close schools early follows rioting in the O’Connell Street area overnight. Thirty-four people were arrested, with the majority appearing in court today.

A far right protest was mooted to take place on O’Connell Street this lunchtime, however the area remains quiet. There is a significant Garda presence in the area.

The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital has placed restrictions on visiting for 72 hours.

The only visitors who will be allowed on campus are those who are visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, psychiatry patients or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care.

The hospital said: “The visitor restrictions are being put in place for public and patient safety reasons. The Mater Hospital has all safety measures in place and every effort is being made to ensure the security of the hospital.”

“The Mater is continuing to provide all services to patients and all hospital appointments remain in place unless otherwise informed,” it said.