Monday 27 November 2023
Dublin City

Man hospitalised after stabbing incident on Talbot Street last night

Gardaí are investigating the assault and have carried out an examination of the scene.
19 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been hospitalised following an incident involving multiple people – several of whom were armed with weapons – on Talbot Street in Dublin last night. 

Video clips being circulated of the incident show multiple people receiving blows, and one person being stabbed in the abdomen area. 

Afterwards – once both the victim and the man brandishing the weapon had fled – a pool of blood was visible on the footpath.

One of the weapons involved appeared to be a long blade. 

All of this took place in front of a pharmacy.  

A Garda spokesperson said that they are investigating an assault that occurred on Talbot Street last night. 

Gardaí received a report of an assault of a male at roughly 9.25 pm, the spokesperson said. 

A man in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment of injuries, the spokesperson said. 

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Gardaí, and investigations are ongoing. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
