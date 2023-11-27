Man hospitalised after stabbing incident on Talbot Street last night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been hospitalised following an incident involving multiple people – several of whom were armed with weapons – on Talbot Street in Dublin last night.
Video clips being circulated of the incident show multiple people receiving blows, and one person being stabbed in the abdomen area.
Afterwards – once both the victim and the man brandishing the weapon had fled – a pool of blood was visible on the footpath.
One of the weapons involved appeared to be a long blade.
All of this took place in front of a pharmacy.
A Garda spokesperson said that they are investigating an assault that occurred on Talbot Street last night.
Gardaí received a report of an assault of a male at roughly 9.25 pm, the spokesperson said.
A man in his 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment of injuries, the spokesperson said.
A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Gardaí, and investigations are ongoing.
