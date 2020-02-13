Dublin councillor proposes ban on sale of takeaway single-use plastics

A BAN ON the sale and supply of single use plastic containers, utensils and bottles could be brought in by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

A by-law on single-use plastics has been put forward by Fine Gael councillor and barrister Barry Ward.

If brought in, the council would become the first local authority to ban the supply and sale of plastic containers, utensils, bottles and other plastic packaging.

The by-law has been drafted and it is set to be put forward for public consultation soon, with an official date not yet confirmed.

I am grateful to my @dlrcc colleagues who gave their unanimous assent to a public consultation on my Draft Bye-Law for the Prohibition of Certain Single-Use Plastics; we hope to reduce the spread of #plastic in DLR.

Source: Barry Ward /Twitter

The draft by-law states that it will be an offence for “any person to sell or otherwise supply” a single-use plastic takeaway product.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by this law could receive a fine of up to €500.

“Single-use plastics are a major part of the material in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown that goes into waste, and many of them (eg soft plastics) cannot be recycled,” said Ward in a statement.

A Bill on single-use plastics was put forward in the previous Dáil to ban certain types of materials.

This Bill would aim to prohibit the sale of consumer goods packaging containing harmful plastics among other measures relating to microbeads and biodegradable materials.