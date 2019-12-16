This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a dramatic election, the DUP and Sinn Féin are to talk today about reviving Stormont

“All the old certainties are gone,” Sinn Féin president mary Lou McDonald said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 16 Dec 2019, 6:10 AM
46 minutes ago 1,496 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4932964
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and DUP general election candidate Emma Little-Pengelly.
Image: Niall Carson
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and DUP general election candidate Emma Little-Pengelly.
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (left) and DUP general election candidate Emma Little-Pengelly.
Image: Niall Carson

THE DUP AND Sinn Féin are due to resume talks today aimed at resuming a power-sharing executive at Stormont, days after facing each other off in various close-knit races in the general election.

The Stormont executive dissolved in January 2017 after the power-sharing agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed over the Renewable Heat Incentive controversy, dubbed the “cash-for-ash” scandal.

The talks have been confidential, but it’s widely understood that the disagreements are mainly over Sinn Féin calling for the establishment of an Irish Language Act, and for Arlene Foster to stand aside as First Minister of Northern Ireland over her role in ‘cash-for-ash’. 

The UK government is meant to chair the discussions between the North’s two main parties, but Sinn Féin has criticised this as an unfair arrangement as the DUP had been propping up a Tory government since the June 2017 snap general election. 

But as the DUP’s role is significantly less influential now, this will be less of an issue.

In last Thursday’s election, the DUP reduced their Westminster seats from 10 to 8, and Sinn Féin held their 7 seats (although they have a policy of abstentionism). The SDLP won two seats, and Alliance won one.  

MLAs have been getting paid £14.9 million since the Executive collapsed almost three years ago; their salaries have been partially cut to from nearly £50,000 to £35,888.

On Friday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that her party wants to see “a successful conclusion of the talks established by the two governments and the political institutions restored on a credible and a sustainable basis”.

Related Read

13.12.19 Do the results in the North make a united Ireland more likely? 'People shouldn't race ahead of themselves' says Varadkar

“I and our negotiating team stand ready to re-enter talks with the two governments and the other parties on Monday and we will work towards securing agreement on outstanding issues.

“We need a new kind of politics, a new Assembly and a new Executive, which is underpinned by the resources to deliver quality public services.

This was an historic election and a defining moment in our politics. Brexit has changed the political landscape in Ireland, in Britain and in Europe. All the old certainties are gone.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie