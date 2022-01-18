#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Tuesday 18 January 2022
Advertisement

Dutch police find body of missing four-year-old boy as man arrested

The arrested man, Dave De K., regularly minded Dean Verberckmoes and his younger sister.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 7:16 AM
20 minutes ago 3,580 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5657534
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
Image: Shutterstock/Dutchmen Photography
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
File photo of a Dutch police officer.
Image: Shutterstock/Dutchmen Photography

DUTCH POLICE LATE Monday discovered the body of a Belgian child, whose disappearance five days ago sparked a massive search spanning two countries.

The body of four-year-old Dean Verberckmoes was found in the southern Dutch Zeeland province after a man was arrested elsewhere in the Netherlands earlier during the day, police said.

“We thank everybody who helped and are sending condolences to his family,” they added.

Police said the body was discovered at Neeltje Jans, an island that forms part of the Oosterschelde flood barrier and is popular with Dutch tourists.

Police earlier on Monday also sent out a so-called Amber Alert – issued in child abduction cases – with the description of the toddler and a picture.

The alert came after police arrested a 34-year-old Belgian man in the town of Meerkerk, south of Utrecht, about 120 kilometres northeast of Neeltje Jans.

Verberckmoes was last seen in the Belgian city of Sint Niklaas near Antwerp on Wednesday in the company of the man, only identified as Dave De K., the NOS public broadcaster reported.

De K. regularly minded Dean and his younger sister, the toddler’s mother told the Belga news agency.

The man was supposed to take the child to his grandparents on Thursday and when that did not happen the mother reported him missing.

Dutch police launched a massive search after at became known that De K. and the toddler may be in the Netherlands.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The police investigation pointed to a possible crime scene on Monday evening… and a police helicopter also joined the search,” Dutch police said.

“Around 10.00pm (9.00pm GMT) the lifeless body of a child was found,” police said.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie