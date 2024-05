ELECTRIC SCOOTERS WILL are set to be regulated under new laws from next week, with those under the age of 16 no longer allowed to use them..

Although an increasingly common mode of transport in recent years, the use of e-scooters was technically illegal until this month.

From next Monday, people will be allowed to use the scooters at up to 20km/h.

People under 16 will not be permitted to use e-scooters under the new laws.

It will also be illegal for multiple people to be on an e-scooter at once or for it to be used to carry goods.

There are also strict requirements around braking and lighting in the regulations.

In a statement, Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan said that the regulations will resolve barriers to the legal use of the scooters, which are “a regular part of our streetscape”.

“These regulations, which are just one part of the comprehensive Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023, will help make our roads safer for all road users and give legal certainty to those who are choosing to get around on new forms of mobility.

“They aim to balance the safety of e-scooter users with other road users like pedestrians and cyclist. They will also will help future-proof Ireland’s regulatory system to ensure that we can adapt to new technologies as they continue to emerge.”

A public information campaign about safe legal use of e-scooters is to commence on Monday also.