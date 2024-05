GARDAÍ SEIZED AN estimated €1 million worth of suspected cannabis on Thursday afternoon, 16 May.

The drugs were recovered at a warehouse in Ashbourne by gardaí attached to the Meath South Task Force with assistance from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.

The large volume of drugs will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland, but is suspected to be cannabis.

They were discovered in vaccuum packed bags.

No arrests have been made, but gardaí ay investigations are ongoing.

