This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU will provide €530 million in funding towards Irish-French power line

The project will link Ireland’s electricity network to France via an underwater connection and is expected to be completed by 2026

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 6,927 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4834624
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu

THE EU WILL contribute €530 million to the Celtic Interconnector project which will connect Ireland’s electricity network to France.

The project, which will cost €1 billion, will link Ireland’s electricity network to France via an underwater connection and is expected to be completed by 2026 and will have the capacity to power 450,000 households.

It was announced in the Government’s Project 2040 plans, which said it would bring down electricity prices for consumers through increased competition.

It is also floated as a mechanism to increase levels of wind and renewable energy in ireland when Ireland joins the European Internal Energy market.

Speaking this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Environment and Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton welcomed the contribution from the European Commission.

“The Celtic Interconnector will help to lower electricity prices, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide greater energy security,” Varadkar said. 

“It’s a direct result of our close working relationship with the European Commission including President Juncker, and France and President Macron, who will be our closest EU neighbours following Brexit.”

Bruton also added: “This vital piece of infrastructure is crucial to delivering the step up required to meet the climate challenge.”

“As well as the clear benefits in terms of improved security and diversification of electricity supply, it will also, importantly, facilitate the further development of renewable energy, helping us meet our 70% target.

“We can also expect consumer prices to come down as operators work in a more competitive market.”

The project is being jointly developed by EirGrid and its French counterpart Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie