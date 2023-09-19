Ryan says water quality 'not something we can concede on' pointing to Lough Neagh algae example

RESTORING THE WATER quality of Ireland’s rivers and lakes is “not something we can concede on”, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said while pointing to the condition of Lough Neagh as a warning sign.

Ryan, who is Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport, was speaking in response to questions about the stance farmers have taken over the reduction in Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

Ireland is one of three EU countries with a nitrates derogation, which allows farmers to keep denser herds by offsetting the negative impact to the surrounding environment through other means. Nitrates are commonly used in fertilisers and in excessive amounts can cause rampant growth of aquatic plant life.

“Look at what’s happening in Lough Neagh, look where they’re literally carving out the algae like it’s blocks of cement in the water because it’s so dense, it’s so polluted,” said Ryan.

Lough Neagh, Ireland’s largest lake and the source of 40% of Northern Ireland’s drinking water, has made headlines recently due to a resurgence of toxic blue-green algal blooms.

The algae have left animals dead and prompted Northern Ireland Water to issue statements assuring people the water is safe to drink.

Political figures in Northern Ireland, including Sinn Féin deputy Michell O’Neill, have deplored the situation in recent weeks.

Today the Archbishops of Armagh issued a statement to that effect while calling for the establishment of a taskforce, as did the SDLP.

“We are facing an environmental disaster and, as church leaders, we worry that the issue is not being given the priority it deserves. Before Lough Neagh approaches the point of no return, a collective examination of the causes and development of a robust plan to save this unique and ancient ecosystem is needed,” the bishops said.

“If we don’t address water quality, what’s happening in Lough Neagh will happen in every lake around the country, we have no choice but to restore water quality,” Eamon Ryan said.

“We have to restore our pristine rivers, our pristine lakes. Everyone wants to do that,” he added.

“That’s that’s not something we can concede on something we have to work collectively to bring back.”

The political row between the IFA and the Government over the nitrates derogation has not subsided despite Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue insisting on more than one occasion that the EU Commission has made it clear it is not up for renegotiation.

With reporting from Christina Finn