#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

Eamon Ryan says there's no space for 'demeaning' private messages after Green TD apology

Limerick City TD Brian Leddin apologised at the weekend for messages posted in a WhatsApp group.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Aug 2021, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 10,196 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5535493
Image: Shutterstock/Tada Images
Image: Shutterstock/Tada Images

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said that there’s “no space” for public or private messages that are “demeaning” of another person, in response to an apology from one of his party’s TDs at the weekend.

Chair of the Oireachtas environment committee and Limerick City TD Brian Leddin apologised on Saturday night for comments he made in a WhatsApp group he set up in 2017, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The newspaper reported that Leddin had called independent Limerick City councillor Elisa O’Donovan “unhinged” and said that “she craves fame”.

The Mail also reported that Leddin said he regretted his comment about the councillor, that it was “inappropriate”, and that he has since apologised to her for it.

Speaking in response to the story for the first time today, the Green Party leader told reporters outside Government Buildings:

He has issued an apology which is correct. There’s no space – no matter whether it’s private, online, or a WhatsApp message system – there’s no space for any commentary that is demeaning of the other person. So I think he has rightly apologised.

Leddin told the Mail on Sunday that he has since left the WhatsApp group.

In response to the possibility of sanctions, Ryan said that Leddin was talking to the Green Party’s executive and management committee in relation to that.

“We’ve done a huge amount of work internally in how WhatsApp groups in particular operate to make sure there is dignity and respect.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“A lot of people have learned a lot of lessons in the last year or two about particularly how those WhatsApp groups need dignity and respect, so we’ve done a lot of work on that, and it’s implementing that now is key for us.”

With reporting from Christina Finn.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie