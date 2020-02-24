This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Green leader Ryan says Dáil numbers are 'difficult' but 'that doesn't stop us talking to Sinn Féin'

Eamon Ryan made the comments after his party held initial meetings with Sinn Féin today.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Feb 2020, 5:55 PM
58 minutes ago 3,393 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019963
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan alongside MLA Clare Bailey.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan alongside MLA Clare Bailey.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan alongside MLA Clare Bailey.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has said the party remains open to “all possibilities” when it comes to forming the next government, after a two-hour meeting earlier today with representatives from Sinn Féin. 

The Greens will continue their talks with Sinn Féin tomorrow morning with today more about “political discussions” and tomorrow focusing on the “detail” across a number of policies.

It has been over two weeks since the general election, and the country remains no closer to having a new government. The result left the future government formation uncertain, with Fianna Fáil on 38 seats, Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35. 

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have repeatedly ruled out working with Sinn Féin, making it more difficult for Mary Lou McDonald’s party to form a government. 

Despite the numbers not looking good for Sinn Féin to form a government without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, Ryan admitted today that while it is “difficult”, it also “does not stop us talking to Sinn Féin”. 

The Green Party leader said that having exploratory talks with all parties would help to tease out the key differences between his party and others. 

“I think that process helps if we can then move to the stage of proper multilateral talks, that’s it on the basis of substance and is starting on the right path,” he said.

Our preference is for as wider a coalition as possible because the scale of change we seek to address the climate and biodiversity crisis needs that wide cooperation.

Related Reads

22.02.20 Sinn Féin organising public rallies to bring 'government for change to the people'
18.02.20 Green Party leader Eamon Ryan doesn't see the numbers on the left for 'a stable government'
17.02.20 'We are not ruling it out': Fine Gael is open to going into government with Fianna Fáil

When it was put to Ryan that it’ll likely come down to a choice for the Greens between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil together, or working with Sinn Féin and others, he said he didn’t think that was the “immediate decision” to be made now. 

“The immediate decision is sitting down in these exploratory talks and finding out what we have in common with other parties,” he said.

I think we were right to give them the hearing. To work with them in a collaborative way to see what is possible, rather than rule things out straight away.

Health, housing and climate change will be among topics on the agenda when the Greens speak to Sinn Féin tomorrow, ahead of further meetings with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the coming days and weeks. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie