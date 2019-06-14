This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ebola: WHO to decide whether outbreak should be deemed global health emergency

The current Ebola crisis has recorded more than 2,000 cases.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:29 AM
21 minutes ago 902 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681973

Uganda Ebola Outbreak Workers wearing protective clothing prepare to bury Agnes Mbambu who died of Ebola. Source: Ronald Kabuubi/PA Images

THE WORLD HEALTH Organisation (WHO) will meet today to decide whether to declare the Ebola epidemic an international emergency, after an outbreak that began in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) crossed into Uganda.

The WHO panel, formed in 2005, has used the label “public health emergency of international concern” for only four previous epidemics.

Those emergencies included the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic of 2009, the spread of poliovirus in 2014, the Ebola epidemic that devastated parts of West Africa from 2014 to 2016 and the surge of the Zika virus in 2016. 

The current Ebola crisis, which began in eastern DRC in August, has recorded more than 2,000 cases – 1,405 of which were deadly. 

The WHO panel, known as the International Health Regulations and Emergency Committee, has met twice already on the current DRC outbreak.

It held off making the emergency call at previous meetings in October and April – in part because the virus had not spread internationally. 

This week, however, it was confirmed that Ebola had reached western Uganda, where it has claimed two lives so far. 

‘Immediate international action’

A Congolese woman – who is married to a Ugandan – as well as her mother, three children and their nanny had travelled to DRC to care for her ill father, who later died of Ebola.

The WHO said 12 members of the family who attended the burial in Congo were placed in isolation in the DRC, but six “escaped and crossed over to Uganda” on 9 June.

The next day, a five-year-old was admitted to hospital in Bwera, a border town, vomiting blood before he died. Tests confirmed he had Ebola and the family was placed in an isolation ward. 

His three-year-old brother was also confirmed to have Ebola, as was their grandmother, who died on Wednesday.

The fact that cases have crossed a border does not automatically compel the WHO panel to make the emergency declaration, especially as the epidemic is still confined to one contiguous region.

But invoking the emergency provisions will entail additional measures to manage the outbreak, including a possible call for “immediate international action”, according to the UN health agency. 

Irish development agency Concern, meanwhile, has said it is “dramatically scaling up its work” after the spread of the epidemic into Uganda. 

‘Humanitarian disaster’

Mark Johnson,  Concern’s coordinator in the Ebola-hit North Kivu province of DRC, has said in this region “all the elements are there for a humanitarian disaster…with a highly contagious disease, a million displaced people and insecurity that has resulted in attacks on health facilities making it more difficult for aid workers to access key areas.”

“Our efforts are concentrated on preventing the Ebola outbreak spreading further in North Kivu and preparing the health centres and populations in the event that it does,” he said.

“If the outbreak continues to move south and reaches Goma, and possibly Rwanda, we will have an international crisis on our hands,” Johnson added.

The number of Ebola cases has now reached 2,084 with the number of deaths rising by 280% since the start of this year from 370 on 2 January 2 to 1,405 on 11 June.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has advised people travelling from Ebola-hit DRC regions to Rwanda that they must provide advance notice of their intention to travel to Rwanda to the Rwandan Ministry of Health.

“They will need to comply with quarantine procedures for a period of 21 days before onward travel within or through Rwanda is permitted,” the DFA has said. 

The HSE is currently establishing a register of all aid workers going to these countries “so that on their return to Ireland the HSE can undertake assessment of their potential exposures to Ebola while in DRC,” it has said. 

Ebola is one of the world’s most notorious diseases, being both highly infectious and extremely lethal.

It is caused by a virus that has a natural reservoir in the bat, which does not itself fall ill, but can pass the microbe on to humans who hunt it for “bushmeat”.

The virus is handed on by contact with bodily fluids – touching a sick or dead person is a well-known source of infection.

Following an incubation period of between two and 21 days, Ebola develops into a high fever, weakness, intense muscle and joint pain, headaches and a sore throat.

That is often followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, and internal and external bleeding.

The latest outbreak in DRC is the 10th such outbreak in the country since the disease was first detected there in 1976.

With reporting from © – AFP 2019

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

