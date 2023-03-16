Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 March 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Interest Rates
Interest rate increase 'very, very likely' from the ECB amid major banking turbulence
The ECB will decide whether to increase interest rates by 0.5% today, increasing the base interest rate in Ireland will rise to 3%.
1.8k
3
37 minutes ago

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank will decide whether to increase interest rates by 0.5% today in Frankfurt. If the bank intends on following through with the increase, the base interest rate in the Eurozone and Ireland will rise to 3%.

Criticism of the decision has been widely voiced from members in the banking sector due to uncertainty around recent collapses of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since 2008.

Because of this, there is speculation whether the ECB will follow through with the decision at all with investors “rattled by worries”, according to head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, Susannah Streeter.

Dan O’Brien, chief economist for the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), also told Morning Ireland, “There is severe turbulence happening in banking and financial markets… that could make the [European] Central Bank pause.”

O’Brien added, “It’s possible, rather than increasing by half a percentage point, it will increase by a quarter.”

Customers in Ireland saw mortgage rates rise after a similar increase in February from the ECB, as AIB hiked all mortgage rates by 0.5%.

O’Brien said that Ireland is “in the very middle” of the international banking sector and that the country could be “really badly affected” in the event of an international financial crash.

However, he added that the ECB has to be careful to balance its decision as increased interest rates can risk a financial crisis while a lack of action could further impact inflation rates around the country.

Read Next
Related Reads
Opinion: What happened to the Silicon Valley Bank and why does it matter?
European stock markets plunge as Credit Suisse stock drops to historic low

ECB President, Christine Lagarde, had said the bank’s 26-member governing council will “very, very likely” raise interest rates.

It would be the sixth successive increase for the 20-nation currency club, leaving the ECB’s three main rates 3.5 percentage points higher since July.

The announcement will be made at 1.45pm Irish time. 

Additional Reporting by AFP 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     