Interest rate increase 'very, very likely' from the ECB amid major banking turbulence

THE EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank will decide whether to increase interest rates by 0.5% today in Frankfurt. If the bank intends on following through with the increase, the base interest rate in the Eurozone and Ireland will rise to 3%.

Criticism of the decision has been widely voiced from members in the banking sector due to uncertainty around recent collapses of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since 2008.

Because of this, there is speculation whether the ECB will follow through with the decision at all with investors “rattled by worries”, according to head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, Susannah Streeter.

Dan O’Brien, chief economist for the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), also told Morning Ireland, “There is severe turbulence happening in banking and financial markets… that could make the [European] Central Bank pause.”

O’Brien added, “It’s possible, rather than increasing by half a percentage point, it will increase by a quarter.”

Customers in Ireland saw mortgage rates rise after a similar increase in February from the ECB, as AIB hiked all mortgage rates by 0.5%.

O’Brien said that Ireland is “in the very middle” of the international banking sector and that the country could be “really badly affected” in the event of an international financial crash.

However, he added that the ECB has to be careful to balance its decision as increased interest rates can risk a financial crisis while a lack of action could further impact inflation rates around the country.

ECB President, Christine Lagarde, had said the bank’s 26-member governing council will “very, very likely” raise interest rates.

It would be the sixth successive increase for the 20-nation currency club, leaving the ECB’s three main rates 3.5 percentage points higher since July.

The announcement will be made at 1.45pm Irish time.

Additional Reporting by AFP