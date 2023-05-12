Third arrest made in investigation of Eddie Hutch's murder in 2016

THERE HAS BEEN another arrest made by gardaí investigating the murder of Eddie Hutch seven years ago.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested Gardaí in Mountjoy this morning and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in north Dublin.

It is the latest arrest into the killing, coming after two men were detained at the start of this month.

Both were arrested separately last month and were released without charge, with files to be prepared for the DPP.

Hutch, a brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead at Poplar Row, Dublin 3 on 8th February 2016.

The 59-year-old cab driver’s killing came just three days after the Regency Hotel shooting that saw David Byrne killed, for which earlier today two friends of the Hutch family have received combined jail sentences totalling 17-and-a-half years for acting as getaway drivers during the notorious attack.

On the night he was fatally shot, Hutch was said to be returning home from work. As he exited his taxi and went into his house, a number of men got out of a BMW and shot at him multiple times, before going into the house and shooting him dead.