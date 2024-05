THE DEATH HAS taken place of a member of the Hutch family. No foul play is suspected.

Eddie Hutch Junior, who was in his 40s, with an address at Portland Place in the north inner city, was a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

He came to public prominence when he scooped €33,000 in prizes on RTE’s Winning Streak – when his younger brother Ross appeared on the game show on his behalf.

The deceased had not been well for some time with a profound disability.

Eddie Hutch Jr’s father and cousins have been murdered during the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

His cousin Gary Hutch was murdered in Spain in 2015 while his father taxi driver Eddie Hutch Snr , 59, was gunned down in February in Dublin.

Another cousin, father-of-one Gareth Hutch, 35, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats where he lived on North Cumberland Street in inner city Dublin.

Eddie Hutch Junior had a number of previous convictions for offences.