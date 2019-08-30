This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eddie Wilson named new Ryanair CEO

Wilson will replace Michael O’Leary from 1 September.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 30 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 15,258 Views 9 Comments
Eddie Wilson will be the new CEO of Ryanair.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR ANNOUNCED TODAY that Eddie Wilson will succeed Michael O’Leary as the chief executive of the company. 

According to a note circulated to Ryanair staff, Wilson, who is Chief People Officer, will take up the role on 1 September. 

Wilson will report to Michael O’Leary, who will stay as the chief executive of the wider Ryanair group. 

In the note, O’Leary said that Wilson – who joined Ryanair in 1997 – “has made a huge contribution” to the company’s growth “without ever losing his Southside accent, his boyish charm or his Northside address!!!”. 

The note cites the challenges Ryanair has faced in recent months, including the uncertainty of Brexit and the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jetliner. Ryanair had ordered 58 of these aircraft for its summer 2020 schedule.

In July, O’Leary told staff that as many as 900 jobs are at risk.

“We hope he will build on the successful improvements that the airline has delivered over the last 12 months, particularly as we enter difficult times,” the note states. 

The airline has also saw itself faced with threats of industrial action across Europe. This month, the High Court granted Ryanair an injunction preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike. 

