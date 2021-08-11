#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

Eir to add a further 200,000 homes and businesses to its gigabit fibre network

The company says the move means that 1.9m or 84% of premises in the country will have access.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 12:29 PM
29 minutes ago 2,517 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520066
Image: SaskoLazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: SaskoLazarov/RollingNews.ie

EIR HAS SAID that a further 200,000 homes and businesses are set to have access to its Gigabit Fibre Network.

The company says the move means that 1.9m or 84% of premises in the country will have access to gigabit fibre broadband.

The remaining areas not reached will therefore be the target areas for the State intervention under the National Broadband Plan.

Under government plans to provide high-speed broadband to every premises in the country, it is to be delivered through a combination of commercial provision and State investment.

Premises include homes, schools, businesses and farms and the plan envisages that about 1.8 million premises will be reached by commercial operators while just over  540,000 will require state intervention. 

Eir said today that the decision to expand the area covered by its gigabit fibre networks is partly motivated by growing demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Reads

16.01.20 'Significant interest' expected as first National Broadband tender issued
15.11.19 EU approves state aid for €3bn National Broadband Plan
25.06.19 'It's no secret': Eir boss says telecoms company could complete broadband plan for less than €1bn

“We continuously monitor the connection rates of our fibre network and we have seen connections to our rural network more than double in the last 18 months, signifying the increased requirements for high-speed connectivity of homes and businesses in Ireland,” Eir managing director Eavann Murphy said today.

She added: “The pandemic has transformed our needs and what was sufficient for the average family home before is no longer adequate.”

The previous government in late 2019 signed off the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract to the sole remaining bidder for the contract Granahan McCourt. 

The year previous Eir had pulled out of the bidding process for the contract.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie