This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jury in El Chapo trial begins deliberations amid drug smuggling and sex abuse claims

The trial in New York has heard nearly three months of testimony.

By Associated Press Monday 4 Feb 2019, 8:37 PM
24 minutes ago 1,045 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476781
File photo of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.
Image: Antonio Nava/PA Images
File photo of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.
File photo of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.
Image: Antonio Nava/PA Images

AFTER NEARLY THREE months of testimony about a vast drug-smuggling conspiracy steeped in violence, a jury began deliberations today at the US trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

A federal judge in Brooklyn gave instructions to jurors before they were asked to begin deciding the verdict for Guzman, who faces life in prison if convicted.

The jury has heard months of testimony about Guzman’s rise to power as the head of the Sinaloa cartel. Prosecutors say he is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tonnes of cocaine into the United States and for a wave of killings in turf wars with other cartels.

Guzman (61) is notorious for escaping from prison twice in Mexico. In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said he was plotting yet another breakout when was he was sent in 2017 to the US, where he has been in solitary confinement ever since.

The defendant wanted to escape “because he is guilty and he never wanted to be in a position where he would have to answer for his crimes”, Goldbarg said. “He wanted to avoid sitting right there. In front of you.”

The defence claims Guzman’s role has been exaggerated by cooperating witnesses who are seeking leniency in their own cases. In his closing, defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman assailed the case as a “fantasy” and urged the jury not to believe cooperators who “lie, steal, cheat, deal drugs and kill people” for a living.

Sex abuse claims 

Over the weekend, newly unsealed court papers revealed disturbing allegations not heard by the jury — that Guzman had sex with girls as young as 13. A Colombian drug trafficker told investigators that the kingpin paid $5,000 (about €4,370) to have the girls brought to him, and that he sometimes drugged them, the papers say.

The start of the proceedings today was briefly delayed after two jurors indicated to the judge they were aware of reports about the alleged sex crimes. He questioned both behind closed doors before allowing them to remain on the jury.

The unsealing of the documents came at the request of The New York Times and Vice News. US District Judge Brian Cogan had ordered prosecutors to review the material — originally sealed because it was deemed unrelated to the drug charges — and make portions of it public within four days of the government resting its case against Guzman.

Guzman’s attorneys said their client denies the allegations.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, on a visit to New York City, stopped by the courtroom, with the jury not present, to thank the government’s trial team.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    63,169  18
    2
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    62,759  25
    3
    		OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    43,306  74
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    554  0
    2
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    333  0
    3
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    64,786  52
    2
    		'It was a great finish and the kid is improving and improving'
    25,751  14
    3
    		LIVE: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    24,138  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    9,054  1
    2
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    6,680  7
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    5,520  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    'Rats out of the HSE': Protesters want external probe into claims abortion details were leaked
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in for Ireland's Six Nations defeat against England on Saturday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie