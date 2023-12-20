Elderly man dies in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Co Donegal on Sunday

AN ELDERLY MAN who was assaulted in Co Donegal earlier this week has died in hospital.

Derek Burns, 70s, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital last night following the incident at his home in Carrickcoyle, Derrybeg in Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday last.

The pensioner was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital but has since died from his injuries.

His grandson, Derek Mulligan, has appeared in court charged in connection with the incident.

The 36-year-old initially appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court yesterday evening.

He was charged that on 17 December 2023 at Carrickcoyle, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair in the district area of An Clochan Liath, he did intentionally or recklessly cause serious harm to Derek Burns.

The charge is contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Mulligan was brought into court flanked by detectives.

Judge Alan Mitchell was told that the 36-year-old accused man faces a total of five charges.

Detective Garda Paul Dolan gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused man.

Having arrested Mulligan, Detective Dolan said the accused made no reply.

The accused is also charged on the same date and place did cause criminal damage to a red Nissan Quashqai.

Mulligan, of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg is also charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a person known to him.

On the same date and location he is also charged with assaulting another person also known to him.

He is also charged with the assault of a third person on the same date and at the same location.

Solicitor for the accused, Rory O’Brien, said there would be no application for bail.

He asked Judge Mitchell to adjourn the case by videolink to this morning’s sitting of Falcarragh District Court.

He also asked that Mulligan receive psychiatric care while in hospital and that he should be immediately evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Mulligan appeared by videolink for a brief hearing before Judge Mitchell again today at Letterkenny District Court.

The case was adjourned to Letterkenny District Court on 8 January 2024 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed “gardaí are investigating a serious assault which occurred in Derrybeg, Co Donegal on Sunday morning, 17 December 2023.

“A man in his 70s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased late yesterday evening, 19 December 2023 in hospital.

“A man in his 30s arrested and detained by gardaí in connection with this incident was charged and appeared before Letterkenny District Court yesterday, 19 December 2023.”