Gardaí issue witness appeal after woman struck by bus in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after an elderly woman was seriously injured in a road collision in Dublin yesterday.

The woman, who is in her 80s, was struck by a bus at the entrance to Eamon Ceannt Park on Sundrive Road in Crumlin at 4.50pm yesterday.

She was taken to St James’ Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5.10pm yesterday who witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact gardaí in Crumlin on 01 666 6200, Sundrive road on 01 666 6600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.