WE’RE INTO THE business end of the local election count.

The local, Euro, referendum and (in some areas) plebiscite ballots have all been separated and the first few results of first counts are being announced at centres around the country.

The main news of the weekend so far is the Green ‘surge’. The votes in the Euro elections won’t be counted until tomorrow but the exit polls are pointing to a definite Green seat in Dublin for Ciarán Cuffe with two of his party colleagues potentially joining him in Ireland South and Midlands Northwest.

We're in for a long count by they way, we've a guide to exactly how long here, and we also have reporters at major count centres.

