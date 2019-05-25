All the data so far points to a Green surge in the Euro elections, meanwhile, with the party potentially claiming three seats.
WE’RE INTO THE business end of the local election count.
The local, Euro, referendum and (in some areas) plebiscite ballots have all been separated and the first few results of first counts are being announced at centres around the country.
The main news of the weekend so far is the Green ‘surge’. The votes in the Euro elections won’t be counted until tomorrow but the exit polls are pointing to a definite Green seat in Dublin for Ciarán Cuffe with two of his party colleagues potentially joining him in Ireland South and Midlands Northwest.
We're in for a long count by they way, we've a guide to exactly how long here, and we also have reporters at major count centres.
Meanwhile you can catch up with our liveblog from the first part of the day here.
There’s something very compelling about this tally man watching live results at the count centre at the RDS in Dublin.
Welby is still the only councillor elected.
He’s speaking to David McCullagh on RTÉ.
He said “hard work” is behind his achievement of topping the poll in his constituency for the third time.
Welby didn’t put any posters up, and speaks about some green initiatives that the council has worked on.
“I canvass on the doors, and I go plastic free, and it’s gone down very well,” he says.
Oh. What’s all this then?
Shannonside FM reporting that the returning officer in Leitrim is to meet with all candidates to discuss ‘spoiled votes’ at 3.45.
We’ll keep you updated on that.
Kathleen McNamee is our reporter in Castlebar, and she’s saying that the first announcement out there is expected in the next hour.
The narrative is certainly building of the Green resurgence after the battering they got in the 2011 general election.
Virgin Media News’ Gav Reilly has highlighted this tweet from the time from the Greens talking of “rebuilding”.
And he’s only delighted.
These graphics look a bit empty now, but they’ll look a lot fuller once more seats are filled.
Here’s confirmation of the independent Thomas Welby’s election to Galway County Council.
Dublin Lord Mayor Nial Ring is confident of retaining his seat.
He’s told TheJournal.ie‘s Andrew Roberts he’ll be quite happy to work with Green Party councillors with the party set to have an increased presence on Dublin City Council.
Nial Ring on working with the Greens in Dublin City Council pic.twitter.com/Irdxk0N8xS— Andrew Roberts (@AndrewNRoberts) May 25, 2019
Welby is the first, but we’re expecting more official announcements soon with counts under way in earnest in many areas across the country.
Just coming to the election news, now?
Here’s a little refresher to get you up to speed:
- You’ll have heard about the Green surge at this stage. My colleague Cormac Fitzgerald has taken a look at why Ireland has gone green in this year’s elections.
- The exit poll has shown that the Greens may win seats in all three Euro constituencies, with Fianna Fáil in big trouble in Midlands North West.
- Counts are under way in earnest in some areas, but not in others with counting not set to start in Donegal until tomorrow for example. As the afternoon goes into the evening, however, we should start to see counts coming in thick and fast.
- Speculation is mounting that Cork city may have voted against having a directly-elected mayor, and Micheál Martin has hit out at the government for its handling of the plebiscite.
- The Fianna Fáil leader has other worries on his mind, however, with a worrying trend among the exit polls showing young people abandoning the party.
- Oh, and the exit poll shows we’ll certainly pass the divorce referendum.
Hi guys, Seán Murray here and I’ll be with you throughout the afternoon and evening.
And I come to you with breaking news. The first of the 949 councillors has been elected. It is independent Thomas Welby in the Connemara North local area.
