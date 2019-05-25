Many of the races for EU seats are too close to call so we’re expecting a long count.
THE BALLOT BOXES are being opened at centres around the country, and over the next 48 hours it’s expected the results of the local and European elections will show a Green surge – with the party set to take an MEP seat in Dublin, and also well in the running to take two more in Midlands Northwest and Ireland South.
Last night’s exit polls also showed that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are neck-and-neck in the local elections on 23%, with Sinn Féin on 12% and Labour on 6%.
The votes have to be separated before counting begins (more on the timings here) – but stay with us this morning for more on those exit poll results, the first reactions from the parties, and developments from the count centres.
With many of the European results far from a foregone conclusion, it’s going to be a very interesting few days. Don’t forget we’re your one stop shop all weekend and we’re liveblogging everything below:
The exit poll has all but predicted that the referendum to remove restrictions on divorce will be passed.
This is being borne out based on sorting in the Kilkenny Count Centre.
If you haven’t seen the RTÉ / TG4 Exit Poll on the European elections. Here’s what it looks like:
Dublin
Midlands North-West
South
Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly is also speaking about her party’s numbers in the exit poll.
Her party’s Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan topped the poll five years ago but judging by the exit poll she could be now in fifth place on first preferences.
The party’s other two MEPs look to have polled well, something O’Reilly is feeling good about.
“Lookit, we are in contention for the retention of our three seats, ” she says.
The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is on RTÉ.
He says there’s nothing for sure yet but that if they were to take three seats it would be “massive” not only for his party but for the European Greens in the Parliament.
Ryan also says that his party has sensed growing support all over the country.
“In this election we had a sense that we were crossing boundaries that we hadn’t before.”
On that same battle in Midlands North-West, the exit poll also suggests some strong transfers from Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy to Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan 27%.
Ballot boxes are being opened across the country.
Like these from the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht in Kerry.
This one from the RTÉ exit poll comes with a warning that the sample size is low, but it looks like there will be a high transfer rate (20%) from Mairead McGuinness (FG) to Saoirse McHugh (GP) in the Midlands North West constituency.
We have more detail from RTÉ’s exit poll of 3,000 voters – remember this is just an exit poll, ballot boxes are only being opened now. We know it’s been a good election for the Green Party and in the Midlands North West constituency Saoirse McHugh appears to have done particularly well with younger voters.
23% of 18 to 24-year-olds told the exit poll they gave her a first preference. In this same constituency Mairead McGuinness, who is expected to top the poll, was most popular among the 65+ group of voters, with 35% of people in this age group polled saying they gave her their first preference.
Ireland’s European elections got a mention on long-running satirical news quiz (TM) Have I Got News For You last night – by way of Dublin candidate Ben Gilroy’s infamous ‘man with hurley’ social media ad….
The clip was met with a round of applause from the audience (who were then chastised by Ian Hislop: ‘What exactly are you clapping at?’).
The BBC being the BBC, host Victoria Coren Mitchell then noted that there were 15 minutes of voting left to go in Dublin and the station displayed the names of all the other candidates…
Off we go.
In case you were tucked up in bed when those exit polls results were announced, the Green Party’s candidate, Ciaran Cuffe, is set to top the European election poll in Dublin, and the party is in strong contention for seats in the two other constituencies.
- The exit poll has Ciarán Cuffe on 23% in Dublin, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald on 14%. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Independent TD Clare Daly are both on 12%. Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is on 10%; if these polls are correct, she will not be re-elected as an MEP.
- The Green’s Saoirse McHugh is on 12%, which puts her in third place in the Midlands-NorthWest area. Fine Gael’s Mairéad McGuinness and Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy are on 25% and 15% respectively in those areas.
- Maria Walsh and Luke Ming Flanagan are in a battle for the final seat, as both are on 10%. Peter Casey looks almost certain to lose out, polling at 7%, just ahead of Fianna Fáil’s two candidates, Brendan Smith and Anne Rabbitte, who are on 6% and 3% respectively.
- In Ireland South, Grace O’Sullivan is also on 12%, putting her in fourth place, closely behind Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada (13%) and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher (13%). Sean Kelly has topped the polls there on 16%. If the polls are accurate, Independent TD Mick Wallace will win the fifth and last seat in this constituency (the poll puts him on 10%).
