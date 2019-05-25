THE BALLOT BOXES are being opened at centres around the country, and over the next 48 hours it’s expected the results of the local and European elections will show a Green surge – with the party set to take an MEP seat in Dublin, and also well in the running to take two more in Midlands Northwest and Ireland South.

Last night’s exit polls also showed that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are neck-and-neck in the local elections on 23%, with Sinn Féin on 12% and Labour on 6%.

The votes have to be separated before counting begins (more on the timings here) – but stay with us this morning for more on those exit poll results, the first reactions from the parties, and developments from the count centres.

With many of the European results far from a foregone conclusion, it’s going to be a very interesting few days. Don’t forget we’re your one stop shop all weekend and we’re liveblogging everything below: