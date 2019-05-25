This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Almost two-thirds of voters in favour of united Ireland, exit poll results show

65% of voters polled indicated they’d vote in favour of such a proposal.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 25 May 2019, 9:40 AM
AN RTÉ/TG4 EXIT poll has indicated there is strong support for a united Ireland among Irish voters. 

According to the exit poll, 65% of voters polled indicated they’d vote in favour of a united Ireland if a referendum was held tomorrow while 19% said they would vote against such a proposal.

15% of respondents to the poll said they did not know or refused to answer the question.

Poll. Source: RTÉ-TG4

Excluding undecided and non-voters, these findings suggest 77% of people polled are in favour of a united Ireland with 23% against. 

Meanwhile, the exit poll indicates that the Green Party’s candidate will top the European election poll in Dublin, and that the party is in strong contention for seats in the two other constituencies.  

The exit poll has Ciarán Cuffe on 23%, with Fine Gael’s Frances Fitzgerald on 14%. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Independent TD Clare Daly are both on 12%. Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan is on 10%; if these polls are correct, she will not be re-elected as an MEP.

The same poll has found that almost 90% of voters feel that the Government needs to prioritise climate change more.

The exit poll also indicates that 87% have voted ‘Yes’ in the divorce referendum, which would result in the requirements for requesting a divorce being eased. Currently, two married people need to be separated for four years before getting divorced.

TheJournal.ie is bringing you all the election coverage you need throughout the day. Follow us on Twitter and head over to our live blog which will be rolling throughout the weekend. 

