Electric Ireland announces moratorium on energy disconnections during Level 5 restrictions

ELECTRIC IRELAND HAS announced a moratorium on disconnecting customers who struggle to pay their energy bills.

The company says it will begin the moratorium tomorrow, when Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions lasting until 1 December kick in.

However, the company has asked those who are experiencing financial difficulty to make contact, saying it will work with them to find a payment plan to suit their circumstances.

In a statement, Electric Ireland said it was aware of the challenges that some customers will experience under Level 5 restrictions.

“We want to ensure those customers will be protected and have peace of mind during the winter months as we deal with the challenges of the Covid restrictions,” the company’s executive director Marguerite Sayers said.

The company added that a gas price freeze, which has seen a 11.5% decrease in prices from 1 April, will remain in effect for the winter months.

Managing Director of Switcher.ie Eoin Clarke said the freeze on disconnections would give customers peace of mind.

“It’ll be interesting to see whether other providers follow suit and decide to protect their customers from what could be the hardest winter of many peoples lives,” he commented.

“As people are ordered to stay at home, energy consumption is going to increase meaning bigger bills for families who simply won’t be able to afford it.”