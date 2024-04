AT LONG, LONG last, we finally have our Electric Picnic line-up for 2024.

We won’t be telling you who’s headlining for fear of spoiling the quiz, but if you’re not interested in testing yourself (coward), you can check out the full list of this year’s acts here.

Before we get into it: a few rules. All an act needs to qualify as a ‘headliner’ is for their name to be written in the big font at the top of the poster, above all the other acts in the little font. Deal? Great. Enjoy the quiz.

Which bona fide pop legend is among the headliners for this year's Electric Picnic festival? Alamy Madonna Cher

Kylie Minogue Tina Turner Which of these acts does not feature among the headliners for EP 2024? Alamy CMAT Noah Kahan

Gerry Cinnamon RAYE Arctic Monkeys have headlined Electric Picnic twice. But which of these acts was among their co-headliners in 2013? Alamy Fatboy Slim Snow Patrol

Tame Impala Dermot Kennedy The 2020 cancellation of Electric Picnic due to Covid stopped which band from making their headline debut at the festival? Alamy Slipknot Korn

Rage Against The Machine System of a Down Only one act was billed as a headliner at the inaugural Electric Picnic in 2004. What was it? Alamy BadBadNotGood 2ManyDJs

Soulwax Basement Jaxx Which of these acts did NOT headline EP in 2010? Alamy Roxy Music Electric Light Orchestra

New Order Leftfield In which year was Hozier first billed as a headliner in Stradbally? Alamy 2016 2017

2018 2019 Which of these acts headlined Electric Picnic in 2006, 2010 and 2018? Alamy Sigur Rós Kraftwerk

Massive Attack Groove Armada Which former One Direction member headlined the festival in 2023? Alamy Harry Styles Zayn Malik

Niall Horan Liam Payne Which founder of a legendary rock group headlined the festival solo in 2009? Alamy Mick Jagger Brian Eno

