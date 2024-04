ELECTRIC PICNIC HAS finally revealed its line-up for this year’s festival, with Kylie Minogue and Calvin Harris set to headline and the Wolfe Tones also taking to the main stage.

English singer-songwriter Raye and Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon are also among the top acts announced for Electric Picnic, with Kasabian and rap legend Nas also featuring.

Belfast rap group Kneecap are also in the line-up, as are The Waterboys.

The sold-out dates are Friday 16 August to Sunday 18 August.

Electric Picnic is traditionally held on the first weekend of September but organisers announced last year that they had decided to move the festival forward to August for 2024.

Some farmers and local representatives have expressed dismay about the earlier dates this year as it means the festival will coincide with harvesting.

Despite the festival happening earlier than previous years, the announcement of the line-up – which is usually made around March – took longer than usual, raising speculation among some ticket-holders about whether the three-day event was going ahead as normal.

A “very limited” number of tickets went on sale this morning ahead of the announcement.

Organisers announced on social media on Monday that they would reveal the line-up today.