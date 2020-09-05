This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How much do you know about Electric Picnic?

We’ve never missed a muddy field so much before.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,408 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192550
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IF IT WASN’T for Covid-19, thousands of us – including this reporter – would be having a great time altogether in a muddy field in Laois right now.

Electric Picnic 2020 has been cancelled. Its organisers held out for weeks in the early stages of the pandemic before pulling the plug on the three-day music and arts festival.

The event has a long history – but we won’t say how long, as that will give away an answer below. Let’s test your knowledge.

In which year was Electric Picnic first held? It was just a one-day festival back then.
RollingNews.ie
2004
2000

1998
1798
Who headlined?
The Nolan Sisters
REM

The Frames
2 Many DJs
Music promoter John Reynolds - who passed away suddenly in 2018 - was one of the founders of Electric Picnic. What company did he set up?
RollingNews.ie
Festival Republic
Aiken Promotions

MCD
POD
If Electric Picnic 2020 had gone ahead, which of these was not due to be part of the main arena for the first time in 14 years?
@GardaTraffic/Twitter
Mindfield
Body&Soul

Trailer Park
The really nice toilets hidden in Casa Bacardi
Speaking of Body&Soul, it had to be briefly closed by security last year after one act drew a massive crowd - who was it?
PA Images
LCD Soundsystem
Ham Sandwich

King Kong Company
One of the several Bonograms (a hologram of Bono) performing that weekend
Freetown was a new area first introduced in 2019 - which campsite was originally in its spot?
Oscar Wilde
Janis Joplin

Jimi Hendrix
Jim Corr
You know that big Electric Ireland stage? What happened there in 2015?
RollingNews.ie
Vengaboys played their final set ever before splitting up the following week.
Mark McCabe played Maniac 2000 for the first time in 15 years (and he played it twice).

Bonnie Tyler was due to perform Total Eclipse of the Heart but couldn't due to technical difficulties - she later played an acoustic set.
Nothing - the sound system broke on the Friday and they couldn't fix it.
How do you get into the glamping campsite?
Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
It's over past the red car park
All the way down the far end of Jimi Hendrix campsite

It's shared with the camper van area
Which one?

Ah would you stop with your glamping nonsense.
How many cans are you allowed to bring into the campsite?
Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
24
48

69
72

No cans allowed, non-alcoholic drinks only are permitted (a carton of milk, etc)
How many times have The Flaming Lips played EP?
PA Images
Never
Twice - 2005 and 2009.

Five years in a row - 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009.
They've played every single year including 2020 and they've pre-recorded their 2021 set already.
What's the name of the small river that skirts the southern edge of the campsite?
Google Maps
River Bauteogue
River Laois

River Ardmara
... there's a river?
Finally, people haven't stopped talking about Arcade Fire's 2005 gig, to the extent that I didn't even go to Electric Picnic until 2009 but it still feels like I was there. What tent was it in?
PA Images (File photo)
The Pringles Stage
Cosby Stage

The Salty Dog
Electric Arena
Answer all the questions to see your result!
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You are trodden muck.
You are such a festival expert you have become one with the mud,
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You've been to a few festivals - but the rain always gets to you.
As much as you're having a good time, once the heavens open you retire to the tent.
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You got into the festival on a freebie
You weren't that arsed really - a free ticket and a lift down on Saturday means you'll wander around the main arena once before leaving leave on a bus in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a perfectly clean pair of wellies
You wouldn't be caught dead at a music festival.
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
You got in on a production pass
A friend working a stall managed to get you a ticket - a few hours of work here and there, with the rest of the time to enjoy your weekend for free (as long as your shift doesn't clash with main stage Sunday night). You know well how to handle yourself at a festival.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Read next:

