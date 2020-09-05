Quiz: How much do you know about Electric Picnic?

IF IT WASN’T for Covid-19, thousands of us – including this reporter – would be having a great time altogether in a muddy field in Laois right now.
Electric Picnic 2020 has been cancelled. Its organisers held out for weeks in the early stages of the pandemic before pulling the plug on the three-day music and arts festival.
The event has a long history – but we won’t say how long, as that will give away an answer below. Let’s test your knowledge.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)