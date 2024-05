HIGH-POWERED EV CHARGERS every 60km on the motorway, home and apartment charging and local residential charging are some of the measures contained in a new charging network plan published today.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today published the National Road EV Charging Network Plan and the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Universal Design Guidelines.

The plan aims to increase significantly the the number of places where people can charge their EVs, as part of the Government’s National Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy 2022-2025. The Government wants to significantly increase the number of road users driving electric vehicles in order to reduce transport-related greenhouse gas emissions.

In a statement, Minister Ryan said sets out “ambitious targets for the level and coverage needed for charging on our national roads network, including chargers installed every 60km on major roads”.

He said the plan and the guidelines “provide additional reassurance and certainty for EV drivers, and those thinking of making the switch to EVs, that they will be able to find high-powered, fast and convenient EV charge-points where and when they need them”.

Ryan also announced the opening of a public consultation on the Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan focused on public charging in cities, towns and villages.

He said the plan “provides a path for the accelerated delivery of regional and local networks of public electric vehicle charging infrastructure in cities, towns and villages across Ireland”.

The closing date for taking part in the public consultation for the Local and Regional Plan is 19 July 2024, with the responses feeding into a document to be published later this year.

You can contribute to the consultation at www.gov.ie/zevi.