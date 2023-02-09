Advertisement

# Cost of Living
Electricity customers to get €90 off bills over seven instalments
Customers normally have to pay a levy to fund renewable energy, but when electricity prices go up this levy is not needed.
1 hour ago

ELECTRICITY CUSTOMERS WILL receive a €89.10 payment in line with a Public Service Obligation to subsidise renewable energy.

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has said the payment will be made in seven instalments of €12.73, either on customers’ bills or on their prepay meter, from 1 March.

The PSO levy is a mandatory charge to all electricity customers designed to fund renewable energy.

Wholesale electricity prices can fall due to falling gas prices. Renewable generators therefore need more funding to provide electricity to the wholesale market, as they do not need gas to run. This generally means customers have to pay a higher PSO levy on their bills.

In other words, there is an inverse relationship between the cost of the levy and wholesale electricity prices.

Since energy prices have soared in the past year, the levy is not needed to support renewable generators.

Customers do not need to do anything to claim the payment.

