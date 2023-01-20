Electric Ireland error means PAYG customers have avoided higher gas rate since August

ELECTRIC IRELAND PAY-AS-YOU-GO customers are to pay a higher gas price from next week after a “technical error” resulted in an undercharge for nearly five months.

The energy company said due to the error it has not been charging its pay-as-you-go gas customers the correct rate since last summer.

The company informed customers today, that from next week, they will be charging the increased price that it announced last year.

During 2022, Electric Ireland hiked up their gas prices in August and October.

However, the company told The Journal that:

“Due to a technical error, these increases were not applied to Pay-As-You-Go gas meters at the time. Therefore, the price that Electric Ireland PAYG gas customers have been paying for gas has remained unchanged since May 2022.

“From 24 January, Electric Ireland PAYG gas customers will pay the current, correct price of 15.48c per kwh (including VAT) and a standing charge of 52.53c per day (including VAT) as per the most updated rates on October 1st, 2022.”

The company said it will not ask customers to repay the undercharge they have received.

An email to customers informed them that from next week they will be charged the higher price for their gas.

“While this technical error has resulted in an undercharge, we take full responsibility for the error, and you will not be liable for the undercharge,” Electric Ireland said in the correspondence.

The energy company told this website today:

“Electric Ireland apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to our PAYG gas customers. We have created an online guide available here to help answer any questions that our PAYG gas customers may have at this time.”

Since the onset of the cost-of-living crisis, particular concern has been raised about pay-as-you-go customers.

The Government was last year accused of abandoning the 450,000 PAYG customers – with Sinn Féín’s Pearse Doherty stating that those on bill pay have more protections than those on paid meters, stating that is “real fear” among the public about disconnections.