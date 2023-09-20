Further round of energy price reductions expected in the spring, says Varadkar

A FURTHER ROUND of energy price cuts are expected in the spring, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Speaking to The Journal in New York, he said households will need further energy supports this winter, while also confirming that the government will take a special dividend from ESB to claw back some of its profits.

ESB announced a 30% rise in its operating profits to €676 million during the first six months of this year.

The Taoiseach said a further round of electricity price reductions is “likely in the new year or in the spring”.

His comments as come as another major energy company is expected to announce further price reductions today, following in the footsteps of other companies in recent weeks.

Varadkar said if State-owned companies make hyper profits the government has the power to take some of those profits off them in the form of a special dividenD.

“It makes sense to us to recoup some of those dividends and use that money then to help households and businesses with with energy costs,” he added, stating last year it took in around €100 million.

However, he said rolling out one energy credit of €200 to two million households costs €400 million.

“So none of those things are cheap,” he said.

“It’s clear prices are still going to be higher this winter than they were last winter. And notwithstanding the fact that wages have gone up, I firmly believe that households will need help with their energy bills over the winter. But it’s not decided yet how many energy credits there’d be or what amount,” he said.

Varadkar said the government have been looking at “smarter” mechanisms to help households and to avoid second homes and holiday homes getting the credit. However, its efforts have been unsuccessful he said.

The Taoiseach held a meeting with all the energy companies last week, in which Varadkar said them to put in place a hardship and affordability funds this winter as well as good customer service systems.

Disconnections should only be done as a last resort when someone continues not to pay their bill and should not be carried out where someone is making a reasonable effort to pay, he added.

Energy Minister Eamon Ryan told reporters in New York yesterday that the windfall tax legislation for energy companies will be introduced in the Dáil next week which will allow mechanisms to be put in place to put a cap on any surplus profits that companies made because of the high gas prices.

“And that will include the ESB, and some of those profits will be returned as well,” he said.