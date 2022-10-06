Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

EirGrid raise concern over 'significant' electricity supply issues

The operator has said that the number of system alerts will likely increase, particularly with generators leaving the market.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 5,917 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5885518
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND IS TO face “significant” electricity supply issues over the coming years, according to a new report from the Irish grid operator.

In it’s latest annual Generation Capacity Statement, EirGrid has predicted electricity capacity deficits within the next ten years.

These deficits are set to be seen sharply in the short term in particular, with EirGrid saying that this is due to the deteriorating availability of some power plants, leaving them unavailable ahead of their planned retirement dates.

The operator has said that the number of system alerts will likely increase, particularly with generators leaving the market.

“The number of system alerts will increase as our economy grows, electricity generators exit the market and demand increases, with significant new additional demand from the heat and transport sectors as they are electrified,” said Mark Foley, EirGrid chief executive.

EirGrid itself says that a system alert is “not an unusual event”, however the operator says that they are more likely to occur “in the winter months when demand for electricity is at its highest”.

The report highlights that current power plant capacity is “poor”, with some power plants that were scheduled to close in September 2023 set to be unavailable for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

This is set to remove 590MW of power from the Irish grid.

The report also notes that 630MW of forecasted generation never arrived onto the grid, after contracted providers pulled out.

“This means that most new capacity that was expected to come online over the coming years has now withdrawn,” said EirGrid.

The report also mentions the procurement of 650MW of temporary electricity generation at two seperate plants, which Foley says is at “an advanced stage”.

The Journal previously reported that the temporary plant in North Dublin is expected to be in operation for up to five years to help address Ireland’s electricity shortfall.

EirGrid had initially sought to have these plants operational in 2022, with Foley telling RTÉ Radio One this morning that the sites will be in place in 2023.

EirGrid also expects the electricity demand from data centres to rise higher than previous forecasts due to “strong growth” in the sector.

The report anticipates that overall electricity demand will increase by 37% by 2031, with demand from residential, commercial and industry set to remain “relatively consistent”, while there will be major growth from data centres and new large electricity users.

This includes the expected increased uptake in electric vehicles and heat pumps.

In particular, EirGrid is forecasting that, by 2031, 28% of all electricity demand will come from data centres and other large electricity users.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie