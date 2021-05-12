#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 12 May 2021
US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announces she is ending her TV show

The veteran broadcaster said her decision was nothing to do with allegations of a toxic workplace environment on her show.

By AFP Wednesday 12 May 2021, 6:17 PM
57 minutes ago 11,612 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5435664
Ellen is calling it quits
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/PA Images
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA/PA Images

ELLEN DEGENERES, A staple of daytime American talk show culture, said today she is ending her show after 19 seasons.

The 63-year-old host, writer, producer, actress and comedian won dozens of Emmy awards for the show and has been a pioneer of the LGBTQ community in America since she came out as gay in 1997.

She insisted her decision to bring the curtain down on the daytime show named after her has nothing to do with allegations in the past year of a toxic workplace environment there, including bullying, racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

When the complaints from staffers working on the show came out, DeGeneres acknowledged there were problems and pledged to do better.

“It almost impacted the show,” Ellen told the trade publication. “It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”

DeGeneres is believed to have been considering ending the show for several years.

She is scheduled for a television interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday to talk about ending the program.

The final episode is scheduled for the spring of 2022.

© AFP 2021

