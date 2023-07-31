Emerald Airlines pilot industrial action suspended ahead of Fórsa and airline management meeting

ALL CURRENT AND planned industrial action by pilots at Emerald Airlines has been suspended ahead of a meeting between union officials and management today.

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus and UK regional routes trading as Aer Lingus Regional.

The pilots who served the notice of industrial action are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), which is a branch of the trade union Fórsa.

Emerald pilots had been engaged in a strict work-to-rule since 24 June, which escalated last week.

Advertisement

Fórsa had also issued notice to Emerald Airlines of a 24-hour work stoppage which was due to take place this Friday. That planned action is now suspended.

The industrial action was in response to the airline’s failure to engage with the union to form a collective labour agreement for pilots employed at the carrier.

Union officials and Emerald Airlines management are to meet this morning, trade union Fórsa said.

The union confirmed the suspension of industrial action in correspondence issued to Emerald Airlines yesterday.

Fórsa national secretary Katie Morgan said suspending the action is to allow for meaningful engagement at today’s meeting.

Morgan said the union hopes to reach agreement with Emerald Airlines to negotiate a collective labour agreement covering pilots terms and conditions of employment.