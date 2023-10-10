People Before Profit and Social Democrats seek emergency Dáil debate on situation in Gaza and Israel

OPPOSITION PARTIES PEOPLE Before Profit and the Social Democrats have both called for an emergency Dáil debate to be held this week in light of the escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza.

Both parties have contacted the Dáil’s business committee requesting that time be made available.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dáil today, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said a debate was needed to discuss “the absolutely horrendous situation that is now facing Gaza”.

“As we speak, Israel is committing on literally an hourly basis, war crimes against the people of Gaza,” Boyd Barrett said.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett has called for an emergency Dáil debate this week to discuss the situation in Gaza.



Says sanctions need to be imposed on Israel.



Social Democrats’ TD Gary Gannon said it would be an opportunity to condemn in full the “horrendous action of Hamas on Saturday” and the “repercussions of that which will see scores and scores of people in Gaza obliterated by the actions of the Israeli state.”

He said the Social Democrats are calling for a deescalation and a ceasefire.