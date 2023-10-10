Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 10 October 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie Richard Boyd Barrett speaking to reporters outside the Dáil today.
# Gaza
People Before Profit and Social Democrats seek emergency Dáil debate on situation in Gaza and Israel
Richard Boyd Barrett said the situation is “twisted beyond belief”.
1.2k
0
35 minutes ago

OPPOSITION PARTIES PEOPLE Before Profit and the Social Democrats have both called for an emergency Dáil debate to be held this week in light of the escalation in violence in Israel and Gaza. 

Both parties have contacted the Dáil’s business committee requesting that time be made available.

Speaking to reporters outside the Dáil today, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said a debate was needed to discuss “the absolutely horrendous situation that is now facing Gaza”.

“As we speak, Israel is committing on literally an hourly basis, war crimes against the people of Gaza,” Boyd Barrett said. 

Social Democrats’ TD Gary Gannon said it would be an opportunity to condemn in full the “horrendous action of Hamas on Saturday” and the “repercussions of that which will see scores and scores of people in Gaza obliterated by the actions of the Israeli state.”

He said the Social Democrats are calling for a deescalation and a ceasefire. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags