EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of a significant fire in Galway City.

The fire has been ongoing at the Royal Court Business Centre in Liosban Industrial Estate before 9pm.

There are residential apartments in the business centre, which is located near the Joyce Roundabout on the east side of the city.

A number of fire engines are currently at the scene.

Kenny’s Bookshop and Art Galleries is located nearby.

Owner Tomás Kenny, who is currently at the scene, said he hopes no one has been injured.

Two of his staff members live in an apartment in the building that is on fire, but they are safe.

“They’re standing beside me now, so they’re fine,” he told The Journal.

He said that, as far as he can tell at this point, his book shop, which is separated from the business centre by a car park, has not been damaged.

“There’s a lot of smoke, so I don’t want to go in because smoke will destroy all the books,” he said.

Kenny says the fire brigade is spraying “an unbelievable amount of water” on the top of the building.