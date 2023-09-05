Advertisement

Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.
# fountainstown
Emergency services taking part in search operation for missing child off Cork coast
It’s believed the child went missing in the water near Fountainstown this afternoon.
7.3k
0
20 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING the Coast Guard, are involved in a search and rescue operation involving a young child in Co Cork.

It’s believed the child went missing in the water near Fountainstown in Co Cork.

A Coast Guard helicopter is at the scene and it is understood that the missing child is an eight-year-old girl.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
