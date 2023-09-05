Emergency services taking part in search operation for missing child off Cork coast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EMERGENCY SERVICES, INCLUDING the Coast Guard, are involved in a search and rescue operation involving a young child in Co Cork.
It’s believed the child went missing in the water near Fountainstown in Co Cork.
A Coast Guard helicopter is at the scene and it is understood that the missing child is an eight-year-old girl.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
