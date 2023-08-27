Funeral of 14-year-old who drowned at sea in Cork this week to take place on Tuesday

THE FUNERAL OF Jack O’Sullivan, who died on Thursday afternoon after getting into difficulty while swimming in Cork, is set to take place on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old boy died while swimming with friends off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork on Thursday.

A major search and rescue operation was launched for Jack, of Deerpark, Friars Walk in Cork city, shortly after 2pm.

The search was carried out by the Coastguard’s Waterford based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven Coastguard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardaí, paramedics and local firefighters. It was coordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard centre.

The body of the popular youngster, who was set to go in to second year at Colaiste Éamann Rís in St Patrick’s Road next week, was recovered at about 4pm on Friday.

His body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Advertisement

Jack is survived by his parents Kevin and Evyonn, and his siblings Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia, James and baby Isabelle.

He is also “sadly missed” by his grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Jack is lying in repose at his home today and tomorrow for rosary and prayers. His requiem mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough in Cork with burial following at St Catherine’s cemetery in Kilcully.

Meanwhile, counselling and psychological support measures are in place at his school. Principal Aaron Wolfe said that Jack represented the school in all sports and was a charming and charismatic young man.

“This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends,” Wolfe said.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said on Friday that the community in Passage West is devastated by the tragedy.

“This is a truly awful tragic incident,” he said. “My thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends. The entire local community is deeply saddened with this dreadful news.”

Includes reporting from Sean Ryan.