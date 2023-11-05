Irish-Israeli child feared killed in Hamas attacks now believed to be a hostage inside Gaza

THE IRISH-ISRAELI child Emily Hand, who was feared dead in the 7 October Hamas attacks, is now thought to be alive and being held hostage in Gaza, reports from Israel have claimed.

Emily, who is eight years old, had been on a sleepover in the Kibbutz Be’eri when it was raided by Hamas just over a month ago. She has dual Irish and Israeli citizenship as her father Thomas is originally from Dublin.

Earlier today Israeli newspaper the Times of Israel reported that Emily’s older sister Natalie, had appeared in a television report and said that Israeli Government officials had told them in recent days that the young girl was likely alive and being held inside Gaza.

“We were told that she had been murdered. We were in mourning,” she told Channel 12.

“On October 31, they told us that it was highly likely that she had been abducted.”

In a message directed to her sister, Natalie said:

“I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home. We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”

This evening RTÉ News reported that a family member told them that it is “highly possible” that Emily is alive and inside the besieged enclave.

Speaking to CNN in the days following the Hamas attacks, Thomas Hand said he had not heard news of Emily’s whereabouts for two days prior to being informed by authorities that she had died.

Speaking to RTÉ late last month he said he was still waiting for Emily’s body to be released by authorities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said tonight it was aware of the case.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case of Emily Hand and is providing consular assistance to her family. We will not be commenting further at this time,” a statement read.

According to the Israeli Government there 241 hostages being held by Hamas inside Gaza. Most were taken by armed militants during the 7 October attacks in which 1,400 Israelis were killed.